On December 10, Alexander B. Gray, a nonresident senior fellow with the GeoStrategy Initiative at the Scowcroft Center, published an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal titled “The Logic of Trump’s Foreign-Policy Doctrine”. He argues that the new National Security Strategy’s greatest strength is its clear prioritization of core national interests within a larger strategic context.
Accepting the need to prioritize in a world of limited resources is neither naive nor defeatist. It is the fundamental tenet of responsible statecraft.