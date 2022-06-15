On June 15, Kelly Grieco published an article in War on the Rocks with co-author Col. Max Bremer (USAF) on what Western air forces should learn from the Russia-Ukraine air war. They argue Ukraine’s success in contesting the skies turns the West’s airpower paradigm on its head — it offers an alternative vision for pursuing airspace denial over air superiority, making the case that the United States Air Force must urgently come to terms with this paradigm shift.

“U.S. Air Force leaders and defense analysts recognize the United States can no longer take air superiority for granted. But their solutions amount to searching for a technological silver bullet that will can nonetheless guarantee it,” Grieco and Bremer argue. “The war in Ukraine shows the Air Force should instead be doing more to exploit the potential of air denial.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Kelly A. Grieco