On August 10, Forward Defense Senior Fellow Steven Grundman wrote an Aviation Week article titled: “Opinion: Can The Pentagon Spend More Smartly.” The article argues that influential Democrats subscribe to a bipartisan consensus on a large defense budget to defend against the nation’s threats, but the more significant debate is often over the productivity, rather than the amount, of those defense dollars.

There’s every indication that the Democrats who may come to office next year with meaningful power over defense budgets subscribe to a bipartisan consensus that defense spending is leveling off in real terms.