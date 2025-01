On January 22, 2025, Africa Center senior advisor Aubrey Hruby published an article in Real Clear Defense, “Building a Future-Focused Industrial Strategy”.

“If we are to compete effectively in the new era of global economic rivalry—especially with China—we must develop an industrial policy that plays to our own strengths and builds on the unique dynamism of the U.S. private sector and capital markets.,” Hruby writes.

