On May 12, Kyoko Imai authored an article, “Momentum Building in the Japan-South Korea Partnership,” for The Diplomat. She argues that Asia’s two leading democracies must put their historical differences aside to advance mutual interests and counter shared challenges. Imai emphasizes that this will require robust bilateral economic and security cooperation through a whole-of-country approach and with steady pressure from the United States.

Related Experts: Kyoko Imai