The Sunburst campaign, which includes the SolarWinds incident, is not unique in its type or frequency. Supply-chain attacks have been happening more often over the past seven or so years. As adversaries continue to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, coupled with the world’s increased reliance on digital connectivity, we face mounting challenges in preventing, detecting, and responding to sophisticated attacks.

Ultimately, threat actors have realized that their activities require low capital investment and yield high returns. So, we must continue to navigate these challenges because these attacks are not the Achilles’ heel of digitalization. Instead, they are a symptom of the exponential growth, innovation, and democratization of technology throughout our lives, including in critical infrastructure. We simply need a call to action for change and collaboration.

