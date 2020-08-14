On August 14, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they discuss the fallout from the explosion in Beirut, potential consequences of protests following Belarus’s presidential election, and the legacy of General Brent Scowcroft.

It would be good for U.S. interests, and the ability of NATO to defend its members, if Belarus became less of a Russian puppet and pursued a more autonomous foreign policy