On June 12, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.
In this column, they debate how the Trump administration’s response to protests in the United States could affect civil-military relations. They also discuss how racial injustice and the protests could impact America’s image and soft power.
Whether this is a serious long-term blow to American soft power depends on what happens next. One thing that makes the United States different is that most Americans do genuinely believe in our stated ideals and strive to improve.