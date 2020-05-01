On May 1, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they debate the potential fallout from regime collapse in North Korea, with Kroenig arguing that this scenario opens the door to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.



Other topics discussed in the column include America’s approach to nonproliferation more broadly, China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, the Russian plot against Prague’s mayor, and the risk of armed conflict between great-power rivals in the COVID-19 era.

The end of the Kim regime is the most viable path to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and it is possible that the United States and China could agree to a new arrangement that satisfies both of their interests short of armed conflict.