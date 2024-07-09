On July 9, Matthew Kroenig, Vice President and Senior Director of the Scowcroft Center, appeared on BBC News, where he spoke on the priorities for the Alliance amid the Washington Summit, noting the challenges in defense and deterrence, Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership, and the dilemma of burden-sharing.
The big challenge is [if] we have the right defenses to deal with the threat from Russia and China. Working with Indo-Pacific partners is also going to be another priority for the Alliance at the Summit. […] The plans for Ukraine […] and then burden-sharing [are also] going to be discussed.