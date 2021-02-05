On February 4, Matthew Kroenig appeared on CNN International where he discussed President Biden’s speech on foreign policy that he delivered at the State Department. Topics for discussion included 1) whether allies would be less likely to rely on the United States moving forward; 2) the president’s announcement that the United States will not support offensive action in Yemen; and 3) the president’s emphasis on democratic values and working to curb the advance of revisionist autocracies.

[Biden] said all the right things in his speech today about working with democracies against these revisionist autocracies like Russia and China.