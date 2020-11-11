Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On November 11, Foreign Policy published a column by Matthew Kroenig, in which he argues that great-power competition with China is about both ideology and power.

Some prominent thinkers have argued that China poses a threat because of its growing power and that it would be a “catastrophic mistake” to view this competition primarily through an ideological lens. But Kroenig argues that Washington should not overlook the important ideological element of this challenge.

An ‘either-or’ framing makes for good debate, but both power and ideology matter when it comes to U.S.-China competition.

Matthew Kroenig

