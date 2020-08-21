On August 21, IAI News published an essay by Matthew Kroenig, in which he explained the advantages possessed by democracies as they engage in geopolitical competition with autocratic great-power rivals.



The essay distills key arguments from Kroenig’s book released earlier this year, The Return of Great Power Rivalry: Democracy versus Autocracy from the Ancient World to the US and China.

Far from witnessing the end of the American era, therefore, it is likely that the United States will remain the world’s leading power for years to come.