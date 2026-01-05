On January 2, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” about foreign policy challenges for 2026. He analyzes threats from the People’s Republic of China, speaks about protests in Iran, and discusses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
I think China is the biggest challenge the United States is facing, and maybe has ever faced, because it is so much more capable than past rivals, even Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union.