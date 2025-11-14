On November 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig published an article in Foreign Policy titled “Trump Should Oust Maduro.” In the article, Kroenig lays out how President Trump could remove President Maduro from power without using military force.
A lack of ambition has never been Trump’s weakness. If he can follow in the footsteps of Reagan, and H. W. Bush and establish another enduring pro-American democracy in Latin America, then his will be a tremendous foreign policy victory worthy of praise from future historians.