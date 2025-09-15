On September 15, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, published an article in Foreign Policy titled “Are We Overestimating Autocracies?” He argues that Russia and Iran’s vulnerabilities were overlooked by military analysts, and thus advocates for a reassessment of strategies for confronting China.
China is undeniably a serious threat, perhaps the greatest the United States has ever faced. It would be foolish to underestimate the risks it poses. But it would be equally foolish to overestimate the threat, which can lead to equally bad strategy and policy.