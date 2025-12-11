On December 11, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig published an article in Foreign Policy titled “Two Cheers for the National Security Strategy.” In the article, Kroenig lays out the strengths and weaknesses of the NSS and places it in a broader strategic context.
By promising to revitalize American “economic and military preeminence,” the NSS correctly doubles down on many of the key pillars of the United States’ successful 80-year grand strategy, updating them with practical answers to new challenges, such as emerging technology, and legitimate populist concerns with the excesses of globalization.