On September 25, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, published an article in Foreign Policy titled “Trump Told the U.N. the Hard Truth: It Failed”. He argues that the United Nations Security Council has failed in its mission to stop conflict.
Now, with the U.N. hamstrung, American power will be even more essential to solving current international security crises. Trump had a point, therefore, when he argued in his speech that he has been more effective than the U.N. in addressing recent challenges.