On February 3, Scowcroft Center director Matthew Kroenig spoke with The National Desk on the implications of the Chinese spy balloon.
China must believe that it provides additional additive value or they wouldn’t have taken the risk,” Kroenig said. “In addition, where they’re flying this, is concerning. They’re flying this over the US intercontinental ballistic sites. In addition, I think it just shows a brazenness on the part of China that it feels it can challenge the United States and there will be no consequences.