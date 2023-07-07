On July 2, Scowcroft Vice President and Director Matthew Kroenig co-wrote with Rebeccah Heinrichs a piece for the National Review challenging the notion of “Asia First” policy proposals, noting that they are based on the flawed and misguided premise of American decline. In a renewed era of strategic competition, Kroenig and Heinrichs argue that the United States and its allies and partners can – and must – counter China and Russia simultaneously.

The necessary assumptions undergirding this “Asia First” foreign-policy position is that Washington can no longer do it all, that America is in decline. But like past declinists and doomers, “Asia First” proponents are mistaken… Washington and its allies have the necessary resources (if appropriately leveraged) to counter China and Russia simultaneously.

