On December 19, Atlantic Council Vice President and Scowcroft Center Senior Director Matthew Kroenig published an opinion letter in the Wall Street Journal titled “What Trump’s Foreign-Policy Detractors Miss.” In the article, Kroenig argues that critics of the new NSS overlook the practical roadmap it lays out for addressing core strategic challenges.
Many assessments have understandably focused on its provocative passages and glaring omissions. Yet by promising to revitalize our “economic and military preeminence,” the document doubles down on key pillars of U.S. grand strategy, while updating them with practical solutions to new challenges.