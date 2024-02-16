On February 12, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was interviewed in La Stampa, where he argued that European countries with advanced economies need to ensure they are at or above NATO’s defense spending target of two percent of GDP.
Reaching the two percent target posed by NATO is the best way [for Europe] to defend itself. If Trump were elected, Europeans would have the strength to demand greater independence. And even in the worst-case scenario, a US withdrawal from NATO or the encouragement of Putin to invade an allied country, Europeans would be able to defend themselves.