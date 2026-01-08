On January 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed in a The New Yorker article titled “The Former Trump Skeptics Getting Behind His War in Venezuela.” He contends that President Trump demonstrated the credibility of US threats through the use of military force, while distinguishing between targeted, limited applications of force and long-term wars.
I think the U.S. has been too cautious regarding the use of force, especially since Iraq and Afghanistan, because I think we’ve taken the lesson that this stuff never works, when, in fact, sometimes military force is the best option.