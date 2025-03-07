On March 5, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 on President Trump’s tactics to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table and end the war in Ukraine. He argues that the United States is not aligning with Russia but instead acting as a neutral arbiter to end the war.
I do think the goal will to be to have a solid, independent Ukraine that can defend itself and the administration is placing a lot of [emphasis] on this mineral deal as a way of showing that the United States is interested in Ukraine’s success for the long term.