On February 24, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was interviewed on BBC World Service on the Trump administration’s approach to ending the war in Ukraine. He notes that President Trump’s actions are consistent with his presidential campaign rhetoric, as well as his actions during his first term. He asks whether a mineral deal between Washington and Kyiv could be a stronger security guarantee for Ukraine than NATO membership.

[L]et’s judge the Trump administration less on the rhetoric and the symbolism and let’s see if they can’t get a peace in Ukraine [and] if they can’t get European allies to spend more [on defense].