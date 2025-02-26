On February 23, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was interviewed on BBC World Service on the emerging Trump 2.0 foreign policy doctrine. He shares his analysis of President Trump’s negotiation tactics for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, including the president’s idea for a “two-track NATO” and his plan to involve regional states in Gaza’s post-war construction.
Starting out with tougher rhetoric to throw the other side off balance [is President Trump’s tactic] to get them to come to the table. We should focus more on what [the Trump administration does] and maybe less on what they say.