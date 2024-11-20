On November 12, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was interviewed on CBS News on what US foreign policy may look like under the second Trump administration. He notes that President Trump may use tariffs or the threat of tariffs to move toward trade negotiations and will likely shift Middle East policy to put increased pressure on Iran while working with traditional regional partners. He expects that the next administration may be skeptical of long-term military conflicts.

Some of the underlying philosophy [from President Trump’s first administration] will be the same [including] the idea of peace through strength in foreign and defense policy…[and] fair and reciprocal trade….One major difference is that he has had more time to plan and there has been a more organized transition process.

