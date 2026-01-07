It is impressive that [President Trump] is enforcing this quarantine against Venezuela and not letting these Russian and Venezuelan tricks of trying to reflag stand in his way.

On January 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on DW News about the US seizure of a Russian flagged oil tanker carrying Venezuelan oil. He contends that the move signaled US resolve in quarantining the Venezuelan regime and adopting a firmer approach toward Russia in the Western hemisphere.

