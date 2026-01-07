On January 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on DW News about the US seizure of a Russian flagged oil tanker carrying Venezuelan oil. He contends that the move signaled US resolve in quarantining the Venezuelan regime and adopting a firmer approach toward Russia in the Western hemisphere.
It is impressive that [President Trump] is enforcing this quarantine against Venezuela and not letting these Russian and Venezuelan tricks of trying to reflag stand in his way.