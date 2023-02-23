On February 21, Scowcroft director Matthew Kroenig was quoted by Caitlin McFall of Fox News discussing the geopolitical impacts of China potentially offering lethal aid to Russia in its continued invasion of Ukraine. He notes that, despite China’s support of Russia, a Russian win would effectively cause China to lose their economic access to Europe. Kroenig posits the possibility of the situation devolving into increased global tensions and conflict.

It really would turn into more of a global proxy battle between democracies on one side — the United States and its democratic allies with the Europeans and South Korea, Japan, Australia of course supporting sanctions against Russia — and then on the other side Russia, North Korea, Iran and China.

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig