On December 6, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on “PBS News Weekend” about the Trump administration’s national security strategy. He discusses key takeaways and areas where the NSS marks a departure from past policy.
Our allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere have often felt like they are overlooked… so I think they see this new focus on the Western Hemisphere as overall a good thing… It’s one of the strengths of the strategy and I think will be welcomed by the countries that are the recipients of that investment.