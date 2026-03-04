Kroenig on Reagan Institute podcast on US policy toward Iran

Iran Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense

March 4, 2026

On March 3, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on the Reagan Institute podcast on US policy toward Iran, focusing on the balance between preemption and diplomacy.

