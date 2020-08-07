On August 7, Foreign Policy published a column by Matthew Kroenig, in which he set forth goals for the United States as it enters an era of great power competition with China.



Over the long-term, the United States and its allies should pursue a cooperative relationship with the next generation of Chinese leadership. In the near-term, the United States and its partners need to demonstrate to President Xi Jinping and the current generation of Chinese leadership that competition is futile and costly.

Washington and its allies cannot afford strategic uncertainty as they confront their most serious geopolitical rival in decades. They are on the starting blocks ready to race, but they do not yet know where the finish line is.