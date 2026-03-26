In the News
March 26, 2026 • 9:39am ET
Kroenig published in The Wall Street Journal on rogue states
By
Atlantic Council
On March 25, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was published in The Wall Street Journal on the Trump administration eliminating rogue states.
Mr. Trump is on the verge of eliminating the world’s rogue states just as new threats emerge, from the return of great-power rivalry to a disruptive technological revolution.
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Matthew Kroenig
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