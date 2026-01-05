On January 3, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Politico article titled “The hawks are winning.” He argues that widespread support for military action in Venezuela was driven less by policy conviction than by an awareness of internal power dynamics, with officials mindful of where influence resides within the White House.
Reading the tea leaves of where the power is in the administration, you don’t want to get on the wrong side of Stephen Miller or others in the White House close to the president.