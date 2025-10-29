On October 29, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was quoted in The Hill on President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He argued a more comprehensive economic strategy for China is needed beyond short-term summit talks.
I think this is a new Cold War — biggest national security threat we’ve ever faced. And so, I think we really need a more comprehensive economic strategy for China that includes a harder derisking, protecting ourselves from Chinese unfair trade practices, hitting back with tariffs where they are systematically cheating on the global trading system.