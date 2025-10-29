ORIGINAL SOURCE

On October 29, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was quoted in The Hill on President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He argued a more comprehensive economic strategy for China is needed beyond short-term summit talks.

I think this is a new Cold War — biggest national security threat we’ve ever faced. And so, I think we really need a more comprehensive economic strategy for China that includes a harder derisking, protecting ourselves from Chinese unfair trade practices, hitting back with tariffs where they are systematically cheating on the global trading system.

Matthew Kroenig

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig

China Geopolitics & Energy Security Politics & Diplomacy Trade and tariffs