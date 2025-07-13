On July 13, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was quoted in the Wall Street Journal on the suggestion by some officials within the US presidential administration that the United States should prioritize the Indo-Pacific over other regions.
For many years, GOP “prioritizers” have argued that the United States should not strike Iran or aid Ukraine because it must husband its resources for a possible war with China. President Trump, in contrast, believes “America First” requires continued U.S. involvement in multiple regions of the world.