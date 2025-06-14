On June 13, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was quoted in the Wall Street Journal on how President Trump may choose to present Israel’s strikes on Iranian military and nuclear installations, as well as its military leadership, in light of his “peacemaker” pledge.
I think he can go to the traditional Reaganites and say, “Peace through strength, we’re not letting evil regimes build nuclear weapons”…But he can also go to the MAGA folks and say, “No Americans were killed, we didn’t do this, and allies are stepping up and taking care of security threats for us.”