On March 9, Matthew Kroening, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted in the Washington Post on the “fusion” of foreign policy priorities between former US President Ronald Reagan and current US President Donald Trump. He argues, in line with his newest book We Win, They Lose: Republican Foreign Policy & the New Cold War, that American exceptionalism is a uniting factor in both president’s foreign policy.

Reagan talked about ‘a shining city on a hill,’ and in a way ‘America First’ recognizes also that America is different and deserves special treatment.

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig