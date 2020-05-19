Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Washington Post piece about why Taiwan will continue to pose problems for China. The piece includes Dr. Kroenig’s remarks from a webinar in which he commented on the US-Taiwan relationship.



“In a way this relationship makes a lot of sense,” said Kroenig. “Taiwan does have shared interests. It’s an example of a successful, open-market democracy in Asia.”

