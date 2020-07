On July 14, Newsweek quoted Matthew Kroenig in an article about the current state and possible trajectory of the Russia-China relationship.



Kroenig commented that Russia and China have become “increasingly strategically aligned” and “have a shared threat perception as they both worry about the power of the U.S. and its democratic allies.” He noted, however, that they “are not yet formal allies and they have many conflicting interests.”

Autocracies make unreliable allies.