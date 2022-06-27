In the June 2022 issue of Global Asia, Robert Manning authored an article about how the war in Ukraine affects US Asia-Pacific policy.

“Few have yet to fathom just how deep in uncharted waters we are — and why it is a hinge of history, like the Sept. 11 attacks, reshaping world affairs,” Manning predicted. “Its short-term impact is already being felt, if more politically in the West than in Asia, while economically, it is being felt universally — in the form of inflation, energy and food price hikes and shortages and new trends set in motion that are likely to have long-term after-effects, from deglobalization and nuclear policies to new global alignments. How will the fallout impact US policy toward the Asia-Pacific?”

