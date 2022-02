On January 27, Manning was quoted by the South Korean outlet Naver on the belated appointment of a US ambassador to South Korea.

“Atlantic Council senior fellow Robert Manning, an expert on the Korean peninsula…(said) ‘Korea is an important ally to the United States. ‘The fact that (Biden) waited a year just to appoint an ambassador is unacceptable. This could send the wrong message to Seoul.’ ‘But being late is better than nothing,’ he said.”

