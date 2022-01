On January 3, Manning was quoted in a Straits Times article on the consequences of hawkish foreign policy between the United States and China.

“The US has become obsessed with endlessly punishing China for Xinjiang and Hong Kong. However horrible their behaviour, these are internal issues, which US agency will have zero impact in changing. This only serves to inflame Chinese nationalism and its ‘century of humiliation’ sense of victimhood,” said Manning.

