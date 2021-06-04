On May 26, Robert Manning published an op-ed in The Hill that highlighted an overlooked success of the Biden administration’s foreign policy: the summit with South Korea. He notes various strategic gains in technology cooperation that signal a U.S.-South Korea partnership beyond a security alliance.

“The tech and geopolitical steps declared at the summit will help both separate U.S. and Korean economies from dependence on China and make them more competitive. At the same time, Seoul appeared to tilt toward the U.S. Indo-Pacific geopolitical agenda.”



