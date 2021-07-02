On July 2, Robert Manning published an editorial in the Hill examining what the 100th anniversary celebrations of the CCP by Xi Jinping reflected about the state of China.

“Xi’s CCP anniversary speech had few surprises and much bravado. But despite China’s remarkable economic and technological success, there is a sense of underlying fear and vulnerability in Beijing’s behavior — from Xi’s techno-totalitarian control of the party-state and efforts to control business to crackdowns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.”

