On November 9, Robert Manning published an op-ed in The Hill on the COP26 climate conference and the US stance at the conference. Manning pointed to the dark irony of President Biden calling on countries to end their dependence on oil while at the same time asking OPEC countries to increase their production. There were bright spots, however, with 100 countries signing a pledge to limit their methane production and progress made on carbon pricing.

“As weather gets more extreme, and leaders become more serious about addressing climate change, a carbon tax should be revisited,” Manning wrote.

