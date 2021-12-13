On December 13, Manning published his biweekly op-ed in The Hill, writing about the Summit for Democracy and the need for democracies to look internally at the factors causing rising authoritarianism.

“Mobilizing allies and like-minded partners into coalitions to influence updated rules and norms on specific issues is the prerequisite of any viable U.S. strategy. It is the way to gain leverage to negotiate global rules and norms. But in a multipolar world of diffused power, it is not sufficient as an organizing principle for world order.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Robert A. Manning