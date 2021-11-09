On November 9, Robert Manning was quoted in a Voice of America article on US sanctions on North Korea. Manning argued that the United States does not need to ease sanctions for humanitarian goods to reach North Koreans, but rather there is a need to streamline the process.

Robert Manning, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said, “I think there is room for streamlining, improving” the approval process of humanitarian exemptions. “I don’t necessarily see a need to ease sanctions for humanitarian aid — if we facilitate the current process and make it better.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Robert A. Manning