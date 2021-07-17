On July 17, Robert Manning was quoted for a Voice of America Korea article about Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s recent trip to South Korea and Japan, and his interview was included in a broadcast to North Korea. Manning made the point that the Biden administration is demonstrating a real commitment to the trilateral relationship between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

“Many cooperation activities between the US and Japan, such as climate change and supply chain establishment, are meaningful in themselves, but are also a strategy to distance themselves from China.”

