On August 4, Robert Manning was quoted in a Voice of America article about Bitcoin mining. Manning made the case for creating a regulatory system for cryptocurrencies to avoid increased cybercrime.

“How can we have a system to prevent the manufacture of ransomware, prevent the use of cryptocurrency for ransomware payments, or we can clearly monitor and track cybercriminals. We don’t have such a system yet. Yes, we have strict Anti-money laundering and economic laws. Yes, Chinese Bitcoin miners may not make the situation worse. But I think a more basic problem is that cryptocurrencies are completely unregulated and become a source of many truly evil activities.”

